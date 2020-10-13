DC Restaurants Get Grants for Outdoor Seating

Hundreds of restaurants and bars in D.C. are getting some much needed help to stay open for outdoor dining as the weather turns cooler.

On Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration began sending checks to more than 300 restaurants.

Each restaurant approved for the grant will get $6,000.

The money is coming just in time for Cork Wine Bar on 14th Street, where a car damaged the restaurant's outdoor seating area Monday night.

"We’re going to be able to put in tents, new tents because our tents were damaged yesterday ... heaters, some cushy blankets. Also, we'll be able to provide some extra clothing for our staff to wear. So, a lot of different things that will enable us to, hopefully, run through the winter," said Dianne Gross, co-owner of Cork Wine Bar.

More than 660 restaurants have applied for the grants and so far 323 have been approved.

D.C. is still reviewing applications and officials say they will issue more grants. The city has set aside $4 million for the program.