DC Residents Can Now Sign Up For Ticket Alerts Before They Get a Ticket

The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for D.C. residents to find out about, and track, any tickets they get.

All residents of the District can now sign up for the DC DMV's Ticket Alert Service, an online service that notifies users with "near real-time notification of ticket-related activity on up to four vehicles and a single driver license."

Before the change, announced Wednesday, District residents could not use the Ticket Alert Service unless they'd already received a ticket within the past 18 months.

Now, D.C. drivers can sign up in advance, to make sure they don't miss any tickets that might come their way.

Unfortunately, drivers in D.C. that aren't residents of the District still have to get that first ticket the old-fashioned way -- from an officer, on your windshield or in the mail -- before they can check online.

The Ticket Alert Service is free for those who can sign up. Users can either log into their account to check for tickets, or sign up for notifications sent by text or email.

Those notifications are sent when:

A ticket is issued to a vehicle

A ticket payment is applied

Before a late penalty is applied to a ticket

Before the deadline to adjudicate a ticket expires

A decision is made on an adjudicated ticket

A ticketed vehicle becomes boot eligible

Before a ticket is assigned to collections

Updates on DC DMV programs and announcements

Learn more about D.C.'s Ticket Alert Service here.