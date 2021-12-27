DC Residents Can Now Self-Report Their COVID Cases in App

People can now report if they've tested positive for COVID-19 using the DC COVID Alert Notice (DC CAN) app.

D.C. health officials say the app's new feature will speed up the District’s contact tracing efforts.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Right now, the app's latest feature available only for iPhone users. Android users will be able to get the feature starting Jan. 4.

People who use iOS can opt into exposure notifications through their system settings without having to download an app. Android users can opt in by installing the DC CAN app from the Google Play Store.

The app first launched in fall 2020. It uses Bluetooth technology to determine when users who test positive were in close contact with each other. If someone tests positive, the app sends an alert to their close contacts, without revealing the positive person's identity to anyone.