DC Residents Can Now Register for Upcoming Job Fair

The District is encouraging those looking for a job to register by the end of the week for its virtual job fair that will fill nearly 1,000 jobs, according to the DC Department of Human Resources (DCHR).

The summer hiring event is called “Hot Days, Hot Jobs with DC Government,” and will take place on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12.

Although the virtual workshop is open to the public, registration is required for those interested in attending, said the event page. Registration for the event will open on Friday, July 29 and close on Sunday, August 7, at midnight.

The industries with job vacancies include health and human services, public safety, planning and economic development, internal services, education and operations and infrastructure.

Kiana Royster, an employee of the DC Department of Human Resources, who got her job through a virtual job fair, shared her experience in a press conference Monday.

“I know that the possibilities are endless for me with D.C. government,” said Royster. “This is your opportunity to get into D.C. government, allow your skills, your knowledge and your experience to speak for itself.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is also urging people to consider public service as a career.

“We are a great place to work. We have great pay and benefits. You are rewarded for your hard work in D.C. government,” said Bowser.

Other job openings include D.C. Police and their cadet program, D.C. public libraries, the 911 call center and the Departments of Public Works and Transportation.

Although the jobs are open to everyone, the District is giving preference to District residents, veterans and those ages 18 to 21 who were foster care recipients within the last five years, the Mayor's office said.