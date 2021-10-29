COVID-19

DC Releases Plan to Vaccinate Children Against Covid-19

Here's what you need to know about the plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.

By Gabriela Perez Jordan and NBC Washington Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released the city's plan to vaccinate children.

When will it be available?

Approval from the CDC director is the final step in authorization for the vaccine. Once approved, the vaccine will be shipped out.

On Tuesday Nov. 2, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to meet and make its recommendations for distribution of the vaccine.

Where will the vaccine be available?

D.C. is expected to receive 24,600 doses that will be distributed in more than 60 pharmacies, hospitals, and health centers.

During the early stages the vaccine will be available at select community pharmacies such as CVS, Giant, Grubb’s, Safeway, Walgreens and Walmart. The Children's National Hospital will also be offering the vaccine via their Mobile Unit throughout the community.

Fore more detailed locations visit here.

D.C. community groups can also request vaccine pop-ups here.

