DC Releases New Monkeypox Data Dashboard

D.C. began posting monkeypox data to an online dashboard Wednesday. The District currently leads in the highest rate of monkeypox cases per capita in the U.S.

The new dashboard will show the total number of monkeypox cases in D.C. and monkeypox vaccines administered in the District. The dashboard is expected to be updated every Wednesday.

The District’s current monkeypox data (as of Tuesday, Aug. 16) has been updated on https://t.co/E6wFDQf4OH



The current MPX case count in DC: 350



To see more data on monkeypox in the District, visit https://t.co/g9FLwpHy6v pic.twitter.com/LfuTpUcQHV — DC Health (@_DCHealth) August 17, 2022

Nationally, there is a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines available. Only the initial shot, of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine is being offered in the District to allow more people to be vaccinated.

The D.C. monkeypox vaccine eligibility was expanded on Friday to include people regardless of their sexual orientation and gender. Besides D.C. residents, the eligibility now includes people 18 and up who work, go to college and receive health services in the District.

According to the DC Department of Health, D.C. has more than 350 monkeypox cases, 70% of them are between 25-39 years old and 98% are male.

Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician in the District, applauds the DC Department of Health for releasing the monkeypox data.

“I think this is a really important first step,” Brown said. “As we get this data, we need to use it to our best ability to make changes in our rollout plan for vaccines and for education.”

Of the 16,000 monkeypox doses administered in D.C., more than 60% were given to white people, while just over 20% were administered to Black people. Currently, 48% of District monkeypox cases are white and more than 36% are Black.

“Slightly more than half of people with monkeypox now, are non-white,” Brown said. “We’re seeing a disproportionate number of Black men that are getting this virus, but are not getting the vaccine.”

Wards 1 and 2 currently have the most monkeypox cases and each account for 20% of cases, while Ward 3 has the lowest amount, with 4.3% of cases.

“I see the city taking some right steps but I think we need to do more, to make sure we get the vaccine into the arms that need it the most,” Brown said.