DC Releases Draft of Plan to Address Racial Inequity

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a draft plan to address the problems created by racial inequities in the District.

The plan focuses on several key areas, and the mayor wants input from the community.

“Decades or some would say centuries of discrimination have intentionally blocked Black and brown people out of opportunities to build wealth, which have compounded these deep inequities,” Bowser said.

That’s the motivation for the District’s three-year Racial Equity Action Plan to close the gaps in key areas, including: education, health, economic opportunity, safety, neighborhood life, civic engagement and housing.

“How can we use our law, use our budgets and programs to address those many years of discriminatory practices,” Bowser said.

The plan isn’t final, yet. Residents have until Jan. 2 to make their voices and ideas known. Thoughts and ideas can be submitted online at the District’s Office of Racial Equality.