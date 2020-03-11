DC Recommends Cancellation of ‘Mass Gatherings’ Amid Coronavirus Response

Washington, D.C., officials recommend that all "non-essential mass gatherings" be canceled or rescheduled amid efforts to limit the effects of the coronavirus.

"DC Health recommends that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or cancelled," says an advisory from DC Health, sent Wednesday afternoon by the mayor's office.

The advisory defined mass gatherings as those where "1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location."

"We also recommend that any social, cultural, or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer. This recommendation is in effect through March 31," the message continued.

The St. Patrick's Parade that was scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled, organizers said earlier Wednesday. It will be rescheduled for a later date.

Information on other specific events was not immediately released.

The mayor said Monday that she was considering declaring a state of emergency for the District.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you avoid crowds if you are at higher risk of contracting the virus because of age or medical conditions.

"Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick," the CDC website says.

