DC Ready for Possible Social Distancing Violations Over the Weekend

With nice weather in the forecast for the first weekend of May, D.C. is preparing for the possibility of problems with social distancing.

Mayor Muriel Bowser tells residents it’s OK to get outside and exercise or go to an outdoor market this weekend as long as they wear a mask and keep safe social distances.

Jessie Taylor Seafood reopened Friday at the Fish Market at the Wharf where a month ago crowds were so bad on a warm Saturday police had to shut it down.

“All the people wouldn’t stay in the lines, they wouldn’t listen,” said Steve Evans of Jessie Taylor Seafood. “It got a little bit out of control. We couldn’t handle it. But now things are better. We have security down here.”

Bowser said those who go out Saturday should expect to see police patrolling and encouraging social distancing.

“The National Guard and MPD have been out throughout this pandemic reminding people what our rules are,” she said. “As far as The Wharf goes, they are operating under a waiver and they have a plan in place to observe social distancing there.”