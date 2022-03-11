coronavirus

DC Public Schools to Make Masks Optional Starting March 16

District officials asked students and parents to be respectful to anyone who opts to wear a mask

By Mariela Patron and NBC Washington Staff

Face masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors in D.C. Public Schools starting Wednesday, March 16.

School officials said the change is "consistent with the latest health guidance and the current low levels" of COVID-19 in D.C. Masks will also be optional on school transportation.

The district asked everyone to "be kind and respect everyone's mask choice" in a post to Twitter.

The District's mask mandate expired on February 28, but school officials opted to keep masks mandatory in schools as added precaution. The change was made after COVID-19 cases dropped by more than 90% in D.C. since the height of the omicron wave, according to DC Health. There's also been a 95% reduction in hospitalizations.

