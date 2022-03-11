DC Public Schools to Make Masks Optional Starting March 16

Face masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors in D.C. Public Schools starting Wednesday, March 16.

School officials said the change is "consistent with the latest health guidance and the current low levels" of COVID-19 in D.C. Masks will also be optional on school transportation.

The district asked everyone to "be kind and respect everyone's mask choice" in a post to Twitter.

Starting Wednesday, March 16 -- and consistent with the latest health guidance and the current low levels in DC -- masks will be optional for students, staff, and visitors in DC Public Schools, DCPS offices, and on OSSE-DOT transportation. pic.twitter.com/n7yCYu0uJG — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) March 11, 2022

The District's mask mandate expired on February 28, but school officials opted to keep masks mandatory in schools as added precaution. The change was made after COVID-19 cases dropped by more than 90% in D.C. since the height of the omicron wave, according to DC Health. There's also been a 95% reduction in hospitalizations.