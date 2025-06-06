DC Public Schools to ban cellphones. Here are the rules

Cellphone use by students will be banned in DC Public Schools starting in the fall, the school district announced Friday.

Administrators made the decision as part of an effort to “refocus student attention on the primary mission of schools — academic excellence,” they said in a statement.

"Piloting a phone-free program in our middle schools demonstrated that storing students’ personal devices throughout the school day enriches academic, social, and emotional learning,” DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said in the statement. "From increased classroom engagement to reduced anxiety and stronger student relationships — DCPS is ready to scale the program so we can keep driving outcomes that positively impact our students."

Here's what we know so far about the rules

Cellphones must be “turned off and stored away during the school day” starting in the 2025-206 school year, officials said.

The rules may vary from school to school.

“Individual schools will be responsible for shaping an approach to the policy that best fits the specific needs of their communities. School leaders will communicate implementation plans in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

DCPS said that while technology is a key part of learning, “growing research also suggests that increased smartphone use has fueled youth mental health concerns, negatively affected concentration, and worsened bullying to include cyber interactions,” the statement said.

Cellphones already are banned in all DCPS middle schools and some high schools, with positive results, the district said.

