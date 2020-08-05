DC Public Pools to Stay Closed for Season as Pandemic Continues

There’s bad news if you were still hoping to swim in a public pool in D.C. this summer: The pools will stay closed for the remainder of the season.

The parks department announced Wednesday that all outdoor pools, indoor aquatic centers and spray parks will remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand residents look forward to escaping the summer heat at our pools. Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with the District’s public health experts, we have decided to prioritize the health and safety of residents,” Director Delano Hunter said in a statement.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier this year that there still was a chance that public pools would reopen. Pools in apartment, condo and co-op complexes were allowed to reopen in June when phase two began.

D.C.’s 21 outdoor pools will be drained and covered.