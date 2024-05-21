DC Public Library wins highest honor in the U.S. for museums and libraries

If you've seen the DC Public Library, used its services, checked out its books or attended one of its many spectacular community events, you know that District residents are lucky to have an award-worthy library in their backyard.

Now, DCPL can boast that they have won the highest honor in the country for public libraries: The 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS)

The award, which has been granted each year since 1994, is "given to museums and libraries that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities," with an emphasis on " extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service," according the IMLS website.

DCPL was one of 10 museums and libraries across eight states, selected from 30 national finalists.

""The 2024 National Medal for Museum and Library Service is a reflection on the excellent work of our staff as well as those individuals and organizations that contribute to our success," said DCPL Executive Director Richard Reyes-Gavilan in a press release about the award.

"We are so fortunate to provide services in a city that cherishes our work and recognizes our daily contributions to improve the lives of District residents," Reyes-Gavilan continued. "The National Medal is a testament not just to the efforts of our employees but also to the commitment of our partners and to the support of our funders."

DCPL listed its "Beyond the Book" program, the COVID vaccination sites and test kit distribution centers it hosted, and local history exhibits like "Up from the People" among the contributions the library system has made to D.C.

DCPL will likely expand its offerings in the years to come, thanks to new investments from the D.C. government that Mayor Muriel Bowser's office highlighted. Those investments include $2.1 million to improve technology infrastructure at DCPL locations, nearly $1 million to upgrade the slide at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and keep it safe, and half a million dollars for events and programs at MLK Jr. Memorial Library.