DC protests: Demonstrations planned in DMV on day of Trump's military parade

As military tanks parade along Constitution Avenue on Saturday, some people are set to take to the streets in the D.C. area.

In response to the parade, community members are organizing events including No Kings’ Day rallies in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Lee Ayers, who founded the group DC Citizens, is planning a pro-democracy community picnic at Fort Reno Park in Northwest to coincide with a national day of protest of the parade and the Trump administration.

“Watching all those tanks roll in, thinking at the same time, watching our military be deployed on U.S. soil against us and against the people in these communities -- that just isn’t the history of America," Ayers said.

In Northern Virginia, there's set to be a banner drop on the Fairlington overpass from 10 a.m. to noon, with an American flag and a banner that says “Army: Stopping Kings Since 1776,” Libby Garvey said.

Some activists say the idea is to stay outside of the District, ignore the parade and hold their own pro-democracy events.

The National Park Service confirms a demonstration that was expected to attract as many as 10,000 people in Meridian Hill Park was cancelled. The Park Service said the organizer withdrew the application on June 5.

“For those people that want to protest, they’re going to be met with very big force ... this is people that hate our country,” he said.

The group Refuse Fascism said they will hold a protest at Logan Circle at 1 p.m. and march to the White House. Organizers said the president's words make the protest even more needed

“We refuse to comply in advance. We refuse to voluntarily give up our First Amendment right and be intimidated,” member Sunsara Taylor said. “We refuse to stand silent as immigrants are terrorized, and we refuse to go along with the deployment of U.S. military in the streets of this country.”

The parade also coincides with D.C. Joy Day, a community celebration at Anacostia Park from 12 to 5 p.m.

