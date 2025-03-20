Capitol Hill

DC prosecutors decline to charge ex-Proud Boys leader after US Capitol arrest

Enrique Tarrio was accused of hitting a woman’s arm when she put a cellphone up to his face outside the Capitol. A month earlier, President Donald Trump granted him clemency for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

By Ted Oberg, News4 Investigative Reporter and Andrea Swalec

D.C. prosecutors declined to charge former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio after police said he assaulted a woman protesting the far-right group outside the U.S. Capitol last month, sources say.

Tarrio received the longest sentence for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was released by President Donald Trump in January.

Tarrio was arrested on Feb. 21 after a Proud Boys and Oath Keepers rally. U.S. Capitol Police said officers saw him hit a woman’s arm when she put a cellphone up to his face as they walked near Delaware Avenue and D Street NE.

Video showed officers putting him into the back of a police van.

When onlookers asked Tarrio why he been detained, he said, “A lady stuck her phone in my face so I [inaudible] her phone,” NBC News reported.

He was charged with simple assault and was set for an initial hearing Thursday.

Two sources told News4 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. decided not to go forward with the case. They did not give a reason. In similar cases, reasons are not typically provided.

Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. He was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison and was released when Trump granted clemency to nearly everyone charged in the attack.

