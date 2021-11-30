The assistant principal of a D.C. school simultaneously worked as the principal of a school in Rhode Island for more than four months before getting caught and losing both jobs, District ethics board documents say.

Michael Redmond II worked online as assistant principal of Stephen E. Kramer Middle School in Southeast D.C. and in person as principal of E-Cubed Academy in Providence, according to a notice of violation from the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. An investigation is underway.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Redmond “admitted to working a second full-time job with Providence Public Schools while serving as Assistant Principal at Kramer from July 22, 2020 until November 30, 2020, approximately seventeen (17) weeks,” a notice of violation dated Nov. 4 says.

He worked an 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. schedule for DCPS and an 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 schedule for Providence while earning more than $125,000 a year in D.C., the violation says.

Redmond did not respond to an inquiry on Tuesday, and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.

It was unclear how each school district learned of Redmond’s other full-time position. Providence Public Schools shared news of his hiring on Facebook last July.

DC Public Schools “was alerted to this concern” in fall 2020, began an investigation and reported the allegation to the ethics board, the school district said in a statement. Redmond resigned last November, the ethics board said.

Redmond “separated” from the Providence Public School District in April after administrators were “notified of the situation” last November, the district said.

“An investigation was conducted and disciplinary action was taken,” a statement said.

Redmond began working as a D.C. government employee in 2014 and served as Kramer Middle School’s assistant principal starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

The ethics board said Redmond violated the Code of Conduct for District employees by taking a job that conflicted with his government duties and using time on the job for another activity. He will have a chance to respond to the violation and will get a hearing.