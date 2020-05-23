Your Guide to Voting in DC’s Primary Elections on Tuesday

The primary election in Washington, D.C., is underway Tuesday as the city grapples with both a global pandemic and unrest that prompted leaders to implement a curfew.

Voters are deciding on a presidential nominee, D.C.'s delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, an at-large council member and other contests.

There are some changes to the voting process this year. We have all the information you need to make sure your vote is still counted.

Voting in person

The city is still making in-person voting available.

The voting centers will be open through 8 p.m. on June 2 for the primary and June 12-16 for the Ward 2 special election. The facilities will be sanitized in line with federal standards and social distancing will be enforced.

A curfew takes effect in D.C. at 7 p.m., but city leaders say you are exempt if voting.

Twenty vote centers will be open. District residents from any ward can vote at any vote center location.

Here's a full list of voting centers.

Voting by mail

Voters were encouraged by Mayor Muriel Bowser and city officials to use mail-in ballots this year.

More than 86,000 requests were received by the city through May 28. Those voters must make sure they get their mail-in ballot postmarked by the end of June 2, 2020, for it to be counted.

Requests for the primary must have been received by the city by May 26, 2020. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received within seven days of the election.

You can request a ballot for the Ward 2 special election through June 9, the city says.

You can request an absentee ballot by going to the Board of Elections website or using the Vote4DC app.

Voter Registration

Registering to vote is still available for anyone who isn't yet registered in the district. If you're unsure, you can check your status here.

Same-day registration is available at each of the vote centers with proof of address and identification.

It's too late to register on the the Board of Elections website or the Vote 4 DC app.