DC Priest Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing Woman During Confession

A D.C. priest was found guilty of sexually abusing a woman parishioner during a confession session at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church, a large and predominantly Latino parish in Columbia Heights.

Urbano Vázquez, 49, was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of sexual abuse Monday. He was immediately sentenced to 180 days in jail, the maximum sentence, a Justice Department release said.

Vázquez was accused of touching the woman’s breast over her sweater without her consent during a confession in the parish building in April 2017.

Before this week's conviction, Vázquez was already serving a 15-year sentence plus 15 years of probation after he was convicted in 2019 of sexually abusing two child parishioners. He abused a 9-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl in 2016, two years after he was ordained in the Capuchin Franciscan religious order.

He had previously made comments about her appearance and marital status, according to the release.

Shortly after it happened, the victim told her mother about the assault, who encouraged her to stay away from Vázquez.

In 2018, the woman reported the incident to another priest after Vázquez was accused of molesting two children, the release said. That priest then notified law enforcement.