DC Police Warn Delivery Drivers About Carjackings

By Jackie Bensen

A car double parked in D.C.
D.C. police are warning drivers who bring food and other deliveries to people reluctant to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic about carjackings.

D.C. police statistics show there has been a 19 percent increase in car theft this year compared to the same time period last year.

At least three drivers have had their vehicles stolen in the past week while making deliveries at large apartment buildings in the District.

Police say customers can do their part by asking drivers if they locked their car.

