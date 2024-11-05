Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)

DC police using rental cars with magnetic emblems for Election Day traffic help

The rental cars have temporary light bars on the roof and magnetic MPD emblems on the side

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some D.C. officers will be in rental cars as they patrol neighborhoods on Election Day.

The Metropolitan Police Department rented cars for officers to work at traffic posts on Tuesday, Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

The officers inside will be in full uniform and have identifying information. They will be in one place, rather than roving around the District, Smith said.

“The decision that was made was for us to use those vehicles specifically for traffic closures and traffic posts,” Smith said.

As many as 30 rental cars will be added to MPD’s existing fleet, multiple MPD sources told News4.

This article tagged under:

Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)
