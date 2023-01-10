DC Police to Release More Details in Killing of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake

D.C. police are set to release additional information Tuesday about what led up to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Northeast on Saturday amid community uproar about the circumstances surrounding his killing.

A man shot and killed Karon Blake in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood about 4 a.m. after the man heard noises and saw someone who appeared to be "tampering with a vehicle,” D.C. police said.

The resident stepped outside armed with a legally registered gun, and after an interaction with the teen, opened fire, according to police. Neighbors said they heard four to five gunshots during the incident.

Police said the man performed CPR on Blake after shooting him. Blake died a short time later at a hospital.

Officers found a stolen car near the scene, which they believe Blake had used, police said.

Police say a homeowner fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake Saturday in Northeast after seeing someone tampering with a vehicle about 4 a.m. News4’s Aimee Cho has the latest on the investigation and how loved ones and people at Brookland Middle School are remembering the boy.

Blake was a student at Brookland Middle School.

“He was a quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football. Although he loved his neighborhood, he loved Brookland MS (the faculty & his peers) and the structure it presented to him even more. He leaves behind his mom and three younger siblings,” Brookland Middle School Principal Kerry Richardson said.

Parents and residents News4 spoke with struggled to comprehend the killing.

“I understand that people have a right to protect their property, but to go out and shoot somebody who's not doing anything to you, is, I don't think that's acceptable,” parent Chia Ukeekwe said.

“Vigilante behavior is not the way to go about it,” said Frankie Seabron of a new group called DC Safety Squad, which is working to support Karon’s family. “We really should value people more than we value property.”

Police said they are working to determine if the man who shot Blake will face charges.

"If you feel there is a public safety issue in or around your home, call 911. That is the appropriate thing to do,

to call 911," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday when asked about the shooting.

Richardson said the school would offer mental health support to students and faculty on Monday. They will also hold a staff huddle to honor Blake’s life.

D.C. Council member Christina Henderson tweeted that she would be checking in with D.C. Public Schools and the Department of Behavioral Health to ensure that Brookland Middle School has proper support.

"Property is not greater than life. Karon should be alive today," Henderson tweeted.

Property is not greater than life. Karon should be alive today.



I’m checking in with DCPS and the Dept of Behavioral Health to make sure the Brookland MS community has the appropriate support in the days and months ahead. https://t.co/bNin24aXzO — Christina Henderson (@chenderson) January 9, 2023

Ward 5 Council member Zachary Parker released a statement saying, in part, "No car or material possession is worth a life – under any circumstance. I join Ward 5 residents in calling on the MPD and the U.S. Attorney's office to hold accountable the individual who took Karon's life."