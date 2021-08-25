DC Police Fatally Shoot Man Initially Found Asleep in Car With Gun: MPD

D.C. police shot and killed a man with a gun who was awakened by officers in a car early Wednesday in Northeast, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said.

A passerby called 911 to report a man was apparently asleep behind the wheel of a black BMW in the far right lanes of New York Avenue NE, near Florida Avenue NE, Contee said.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. and saw the man had a gun in his waistband, Contee said. Police initially said the man held the firearm at some point.

Officers called for backup, grabbed ballistic shields, then tried to wake up the man, Contee said.

Contee said that the officers were being cautious and body-worn camera footage has audio of them saying things such as, "you don't want to scare him."

The man awoke at some point, then an officer opened fire and struck him, Contee said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man pulled out the gun or fired it, but he tried to drive away after the shooting, Contee said.

"After the shots were fired, it appeared the individual in the car drove the vehicle from there, down to this location where it came to rest," Contee said.

The black BMW was seen crashed into a tree with three wheels on a sidewalk after the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, then died, police said.

Four or five officers responded, but it appears only one officer fired, Contee said. No officers were reported injured.

Contee says the shooting was filmed on body-worn camera but the video was obscured by the ballistic shields. That footage will be reviewed, Contee said.

About 20 minutes passed between officers finding the man and the shooting, Contee said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division responded to help D.C. police with the shooting.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said police shootings are gravely concerning but there's wasn't enough information immediately to "defend or condemn the police."

“Successful policing requires community trust. That trust rises or falls on whether our communities feel protected or threatened by the police. Chief Contee must move aggressively to prove whether this use of force was indeed justified," Mendelson said in a written statement.

New York Avenue was closed between 4th Street NE and North Capitol as numerous police descended on the scene, which is near the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. It reopened after the BMW was towed.

It’s the second time in 12 hours that D.C. police reported shooting a man.

An MPD officer shot a man who allegedly pulled out a gun at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Minnesota Avenue near R Street in Southeast D.C.

The man was suspected of using drugs and the officer had asked him to move along, Contee said, according to News4 partner WTOP.

The man was conscious and breathing after the shooting and is expected to survive, WTOP reported. The officer is now on leave.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s unfortunate we have to come face-to-face with armed gunmen in our community,” Contee said.

