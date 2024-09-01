Washington DC

DC police shoot, kill man in Southeast DC after car crash

Police responded to a car crash at a McDonald's where they found the man in the vehicle with a weapon.

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a car that crashed into the McDonald's on Marion Barry Avenue at 5:30 a.m. There was minimal damage to the McDonald's.

According to police, the man in the vehicle had a gun in his lap. Chief Pamela Smith said that officers instructed him to drop his weapon.

The officers extended their firearm and the man in the vehicle grabbed one of the officer's firearms.

"At that time, two of our officers discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect," Smith said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His name was not immediately released.

The police officers' body-worn cameras were activated and police have reviewed the video. The two officers who fired their weapons are now on administrative leave pending the investigation.

