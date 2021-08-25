DC Police Fatally Shoot Man Found Asleep With Gun in Car in Northeast: Police

D.C. police shot and killed a man who was found asleep in a car with a gun early Wednesday in Northeast, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said.

The man was reportedly unconscious behind the wheel of a black BMW in the far right lanes of New York Avenue NE, near Florida Avenue NE, Contee said.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. and saw the man had a gun in his waistband, Contee said. Police initially said the man held the firearm at some point.

Officers called for backup, grabbed ballistic shiels, then tried to wake up the man, Contee said.

The man awoke at some point, then an officer opened fire and struck him, Contee said.

It’s not clear if the man pulled out the gun or fired it, Contee said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, then died, police said.

The black BMW was seen crashed into a tree with three wheels on a sidewalk after the shooting.

About four or five officers responded, but it appears only one officer fired, Contee said.

No officers were reported injured.

About 20 minutes passed between officers finding the man and the shooting, Contee said.

Contee says the shooting was filmed on body-worn camera but the video was obscured by the ballistic shields. That footage will be reviewed, Contee said.

New York Avenue was closed between 4th Street NE and North Capitol as numerous police descended on the scene, which is near the NOMA-Gallaudet Metro Station. Commuters are advised to avoid the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division responded to help D.C. police with the shooting.

It’s the second time in 12 hours that D.C. police reported shooting a man.

An MPD officer shot a man who allegedly pulled out a gun around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Minnesota Avenue near R Street in Southeast D.C.

The man was suspected of using drugs and the officer had asked him to move along, Contee said, according to News4 partner WTOP.

The man was conscious and breathing after the shooting and is expected to survive, WTOP reported. The officer is now on leave.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s unfortunate we have to come face-to-face with armed gunmen in our community,” Contee said.

