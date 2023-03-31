DC Police Say MPD Is Unaware of Any Trump-Related Protests But Monitoring

Law enforcement agencies in Washington, D.C., are preparing for possible protests after a grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump over hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign.

D.C. police said Thursday that they’re not aware of any planned pro-Trump protests or demonstrations and are working closely with federal partners, including U.S. Capitol Police.

"[The Metropolitan Police Department] will continue to monitor and will plan accordingly with their federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of DC residents & visitors," the agency said. "No change in department posture at this time."

Preparations for potential protests began earlier this month. Short metal fencing was already standing around the U.S. Capitol complex when news of the indictment broke. The short, bike rack-style fences are set to remain up for the foreseeable future, but pedestrian access is still allowed.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee has said MPD is staying in communication with federal partners and seeking access to any relevant intelligence.

“Members of the Metropolitan Police Department stand ready to make sure that people who want to express their First Amendment rights — that they certainly can here in the nation’s capital,” Contee said earlier this month.

Trump is the first commander-in-chief in American history to be criminally indicted.

The District and its law enforcement agencies are well-versed in responding to First Amendment protests. But there still is the concern that the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — when U.S. Capitol Police were overwhelmed by a pro-Trump mob breaching the Capitol — never happen again.

Trump was indicted by a Manhatten grand jury, and New York City police have ordered every member of the department to report in full uniform on Friday, NBC New York reports.