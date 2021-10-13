DC Police Say 76-Year-Old Man Died After Beating, Not Fall in Northwest

Police are investigating the death of a 76-year-old man in Northwest, D.C. as a homicide after emergency responders realized that the victim's injuries were not from a fall, but likely a brutal beating.
The victim, Luther Brooks, was found last month on the ground around 2:10 p.m. near his basement apartment at the rear of a home in the 1300 block of Kalmia Road NW in the District’s Shepherd Park neighborhood.
He died Friday, police said.
Brooks was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Public details from a police report indicate that some type of argument is believed to have led to the murder.
A reward of $25,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information which leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or leave an anonymous tip by texting 50411.