DC Police Say 76-Year-Old Man Died After Beating, Not Fall in Northwest

Police are investigating the death of a 76-year-old man in Northwest, D.C. as a homicide after emergency responders realized that the victim's injuries were not from a fall, but likely a brutal beating.

The victim, Luther Brooks, was found last month on the ground around 2:10 p.m. near his basement apartment at the rear of a home in the 1300 block of Kalmia Road NW in the District’s Shepherd Park neighborhood.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He died Friday, police said.

Brooks was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Public details from a police report indicate that some type of argument is believed to have led to the murder.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information which leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or leave an anonymous tip by texting 50411.