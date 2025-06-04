D.C. police have pulled back on the decision to close off D.C.'s historic Dupont Circle Park during the key weekend of Pride, according to a D.C. police spokesperson.

Chief Pamela Smith sent a letter to the United States Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor to formally rescind the request to close the park, according to the spokesperson.

Chief Pamela Smith decided to withdraw D.C. police's request to close the park and requested not to put up anti-scale fencing around the park after listening to community leaders and residents, according to a letter sent to U.S. Park Police.

“Chief Pamela A. Smith has heard from community members and understands how significant Dupont Circle Park is to the Pride celebration," the spokesperson said.

D.C. police said the department is ready to support the National Park Service and the U.S. Park Police during the weekend's Pride events, the spokesperson said.

"While I am aware USPP will make the final decision related to the fencing of Dupont Circle Park, MPD

will have resources available to assist if needed," Smith said in the letter.

The U.S. Park Service and the National Park Service have not officially announced that plans have changed or that the park will remain open.

Why D.C. police requested to close Dupont Circle

Federal officials said on Tuesday that Dupont Circle would be closed starting Thursday, June 5, through next week until Monday, June 9.

The Park Service issued a statement Tuesday morning, during the countdown to World Pride festivities, saying Dupont Circle Park would be closed over the weekend after a request from U.S. Park Police and D.C. police. The Park Service cited a history of destructive and disorderly behavior during unpermitted activities during past D.C. Pride weekends.

The statement cited vandalism in 2023, when they said damages to the Dupont Circle fountain added up to about $175,000.

Smith's letter to U.S. Park Police also cited other incidents of destructive and disorderly behavior. The letter cited incidents in 2024 where people under the age of 18 did illegal activities like stealing from a local business, drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and fighting one another.

Dupont Circle's importance to the LGBTQ+ community

Later on Tuesday, D.C. Council members Brooke Pinto and Zachary Parker said they spoke with Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Pamela Smith and were told Dupont Circle Park would not be closed for the weekend.

Dupont Circle Park is a symbolic location for many in the LGBTQ+ community. It’s known as a gathering place for people to celebrate their commitment to inclusion. It’s especially important during Pride weekend, said Ashley Smith, board president of the Capital Pride Alliance.

“At the end of the parade or during the Pride weekend, there seems to be a lot of activity that take place there in Dupont Circle, because it has historically been known as a space for our community to go out and celebrate,” he said.

Ashley Smith said it’s his understanding that Dupont Circle Park will be open. He asked attendees to be respectful of the space.

“There’s going to be a lot of people here in town, so you want to make sure you’re not getting anyone into a situation where they can’t do things that they need to do,” he said.