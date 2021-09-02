DC Police Officer Pleads Guilty in Street Racing Crash

A D.C. police officer pleaded guilty to reckless driving in an April street racing incident on Anacostia Avenue NE.

Officer Jerrita Millington took the plea, which carries a penalty of maximum 90 days incarceration and up to a $500 fine, according to the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Millington and Officer Humias Khan each were charged with reckless driving, aggravated reckless driving resulting in property damage of more than $1,000 and aggravated reckless driving resulting in bodily harm.

According to court documents, Khan and Millington were driving Ford Taurus police cruisers when they crashed on April 22 in a residential neighborhood.

Khan and Millington each hit speeds of almost 50 mph while racing in a 25 mph zone, according to court documents. Millington tried to make a left turn in front of Khan's car onto Polk Street NE and the two collided.

"Defendant Khan attempted to swerve to the left but was unable to avoid striking the rear driver side of [Millington's vehicle]," court documents said. Millington's car spun out through the intersection and eventually collided with a fence.

"A section of the wooden fence was destroyed as a result of the collision," documents state.

One police car had nearly $10,000 in damage; the other had about $12,000, court documents say.

According to Racine’s office, Khan has requested a trial.

Two officers who were passengers in the incident were never charged.