DC police officer pleads guilty in fatal shooting

A Metropolitan Police Department officer pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and a civil rights violation for the fatal shooting of a man police found asleep behind the wheel of a car in August 2021.

Sgt. Enis Jevric, 42, initially was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old An’Twan Gilmore.

Officers found Gilmore asleep in a car at New York Avenue NE and Florida Avenue NE with a gun in his waistband about 3 a.m. Aug. 25, 2021, police said.

A D.C. police sergeant was indicted on a murder charge after shooting and killing a man in August 2021. News4’s Aimee Cho reports the man’s family spoke for the first time about the pain they’ve endured.

Jervic had another officer to knock on the window of the car to wake Gilmore, at which point the car moved forward several feet, stopped, then moved forward again, the prosecution said. Jervic fired 10 shots, striking Gilmore three times.

Gilmore was pronounced dead at a hospital.

"Officer Jevric violated the Constitution and abused his position by recklessly using deadly force where none was necessary, resulting in the tragic and unjustified loss of Mr. Gilmore’s life — a tragedy that has permanently changed the lives of Mr. Gilmore’s family and friends," U.S. Attorney Matt Graves said in a news release.

A judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 1.