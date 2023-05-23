DC Police Officer Charged With Voyeurism

A D.C. police officer is accused of taking a picture of a woman in a bra and leggings while conducting a search at a Southeast apartment complex in February.

Officer Larry Garrett allegedly took the photo of the victim from across the room using a cellphone as officers served an arrest warrant to someone else inside the apartment, according to court documents. The picture shows the victim from the neck down.

"Garrett allegedly took inappropriate photos of a female witness, without her knowledge or consent, on his department-issued cellphone," a D.C. police spokesperson said in a statement.

A @DCPoliceDept officer with MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit was arrested for taking picture of a victim in a bra and leggings with MPD phone while conducting a search. He plead not guilty. He’s been suspended pending investigation. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/ehG5S9jeDw — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) May 23, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The officer asked the woman to sit on a chair while officers searched the apartment and wouldn’t allow her to put on more clothing, telling her she could place a cover over herself, court documents say.

"MPD’s Internal Affairs Division was made aware of the photos after a review by body worn camera by attorneys in the search warrant case," the police statement said.

Internal Affairs arrested Garrett Friday.

Garrett, who has been with the department since 2006, pleaded not guilty to voyeurism charges. He is suspended pending the investigation.