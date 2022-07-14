DC Police Officer Charged With Child Sex Abuse

A D.C. police officer was arrested for alleged child sex abuse, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Charles Johnson II, 28, allegedly sexually abused a girl multiple times between January 2020 and September 2021, police said.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree child sex abuse.

Johnson has been on the force since 2019, police said. His police powers have been revoked, and he is on administrative leave.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.