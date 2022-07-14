child sex abuse

DC Police Officer Charged With Child Sex Abuse

By Matthew Stabley

NBC Washington

A D.C. police officer was arrested for alleged child sex abuse, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Charles Johnson II, 28, allegedly sexually abused a girl multiple times between January 2020 and September 2021, police said.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree child sex abuse.

Johnson has been on the force since 2019, police said. His police powers have been revoked, and he is on administrative leave.

