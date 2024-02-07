DC police makes second arrest connected to Oct. 21 shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department made a second arrest in the D.C. shooting that killed a man on Oct. 21.

Na’eem Butler, 20, of Herndon, Virginia, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder while armed, according to police.

The October shooting took place at 9th and U streets NW in front of Nellie's Sports Bar when Diamonte Lewis, a 24-year-old father of two, was killed.

Ashton Inabinet, 16, of Alexandria, Virginia, previously was charged with second degree-murder while armed.