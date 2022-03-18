DC Police Looking for Two Cars Involved in Deadly Hit-And-Run

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened Thursday night at the intersection of New York and New Jersey Avenue in Northwest D.C.

At about 8:22 p.m., a person was walking in a marked crosswalk was struck by a light color vehicle northbound on New Jersey avenue, according to police.

That same person was then struck a second time by a dark color vehicle that was traveling northbound on New Jersey Avenue.

The drivers of both cars fled the scene after they struck the victim, officials said.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a hospital where they were pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts failed, officials said.

Video released by DC Police shows the suspected vehicles.