DC Police Looking for Something in the Water Cellphone Theft Suspect

D.C. police are looking for a suspect in the theft of multiple cellphones at last weekend’s Something in the Water festival.

A woman was captured in a viral video with a backpack full of cellphones. Festivalgoers appeared to take the backpack from her.

The phones were turned over to police, but the woman got away.

Twenty-two cellphones were recovered from the bag, according to the police report.

Police believe the cellphones were stolen at the festival between Friday and Sunday.

Anyone who had a cellphone stolen, including anyone who recovered their phone, should contact police at 202-727-9099.