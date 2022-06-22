DC Police Looking for Something in the Water Cellphone Theft Suspect

D.C. police are looking for a suspect in the theft of multiple cellphones at last weekend’s Something in the Water festival.
A woman was captured in a viral video with a backpack full of cellphones. Festivalgoers appeared to take the backpack from her.
The phones were turned over to police, but the woman got away.
Twenty-two cellphones were recovered from the bag, according to the police report.
Police believe the cellphones were stolen at the festival between Friday and Sunday.
Anyone who had a cellphone stolen, including anyone who recovered their phone, should contact police at 202-727-9099.
