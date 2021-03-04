missing boy

DC Police Looking for Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

By Matthew Stabley

Markale Funderburk
Metropolitan Police Department

A 13-year-old Washington boy has been missing since Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Markale Funderburk was last seen in the unit block of Rhode Island Avenue NW.

Markale has a dark brown complexion, stand between 5-feet-3-inches and 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a white tank top with light blue dots, red shorts and black flip flops.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call detectives at 202-576-6768.

