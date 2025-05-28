DC police investigating surge of deadly shootings

D.C. police are investigating multiple shootings in the District over the past week, including one that happened early Tuesday morning in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

DC police say a young woman and her neighbor here on Pitts Place Southeast had some type of argument, and surveillance video showed the young woman being chased by two people and shot.

The Metropolitan Police Department says it’s now arrested two men as suspects.

MPD says it’s blocked off the victim’s house and another home because they’re in the process of trying to search for evidence.

“We have to resolve conflict much better than the way we're resolving conflict,” said MPD Chief Pamela Smith. “Introducing firearms to resolve issues and matters is just not the way to go.”

Tuesday’s shooting was the latest in a string of violence in the District.

Among the other victims was a man killed by a stray bullet that flew into his apartment in Columbia Heights, a former elected ANC commissioner injured in a triple shooting in Congress Heights and two teenage boys killed in another triple shooting in Washington Highlands.

“We're losing individuals,” Smith said. “They’re losing their lives over something that we strongly believe could be handled and managed with just a conversation.”

D.C. police data shows 13 deadly shootings in the past two weeks with 15 people killed.

Many of the crimes are still unsolved, including the stray bullet shooting. The victim, Jose Carcamo, was enjoying a visit from his mom for Mother’s Day. She rushed in when she heard the sound of gunfire, only to realize her son had been shot in the head, she told News4 partner T44.

And early Tuesday morning on 14th street, another man was found shot and killed.

Some neighbors told News4 they’re tired of people committing crimes.

“It's just sad,” said resident Mary Jackson. “The only thing I can do is pray for them. I just pray for things to get better.”

One man said he didn’t want to be identified, but said he arrives to work on 14th street in the dark hours of the morning, and he often feels unsafe.

In the meantime, MPD says it plans to investigate every case as 15 families are now left to grieve loved ones lost to gun violence.

Police say they’re planning to return to the neighborhood in the coming days with violence interrupters and other resources to try to form connections with people and help resolve conflicts before they turn violent.