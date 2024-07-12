DC police investigating assault as anti-Jewish hate crime

D.C. police are investigating a vicious assault in Foggy Bottom as a hate crime.

“The children in Gaza. The children in Palestine. We know! We know who you are!” the suspect said while in custody in a video recorded by the victim, whose hands were still shaking after the attack.

Ariel Golfeyz, 31, told police the man abruptly blindsided him as he was walking to the Foggy Bottom Metro station to go to work just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“I just see a fist, and then by the time I see the fist I hear a noise, and the noise is just your jaw making all that noise,” he said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Golfeyz said his attacker knocked him to the ground and repeatedly punched him while yelling anti-Jewish statements about the war in Gaza, calling him a murderer.

Golfeyz, who is Jewish, says he was wearing a yarmulke, also known as a kippah.

A security officer from George Washington University Hospital intervened, detaining the attacker on a bench in the park until D.C. police arrived, according to court documents.

Walter James, 38, was charged with simple assault motivated by hate or bias, court documents say.

Golfeys, who suffered cuts and bruises from the assault, says the shocking, random attack made him rethink his safety.

“I was telling some friends yesterday, I was like, ‘You know, after this, I don’t think it’s safe to wear a kippah … or anything like that in public in Washington, D.C., because of what’s going on,” he said.

Last Friday, James was arrested for entering an unauthorized area outside the U.S. Capitol and fighting with officers who tried to detain him. It’s not clear what happened during his court appearance for that crime and why he was back on the street.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.