DC Police Dog Found Dead in Police Vehicle

A Metropolitan Police Department dog was found dead inside a police vehicle Monday afternoon, outside the Northeast D.C. headquarters for the bomb squad.

A police spokesperson confirms the death of the dog is now under investigation and that preliminary reports say the dog was left alone inside a police vehicle.

While temperatures were only in the 80s Monday, temperatures inside a vehicle can get much hotter.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4 the dog was left in the car with the air conditioning running, but at some point, the air conditioner failed and the dog died inside the car.

Most recognized guidelines for first responders advise against leaving police dogs unattended in vehicles. However, a D.C. police spokesperson said there is no written policy that addresses how dogs should be kept when not on active duty.

Sources told News4 it’s common for officers to leave police K-9s alone in cars with the air conditioning running. Many of the cars are equipped with devices — the most common is known as a "hot pup" — which would alert a dog's handler if the temperature inside rises to unsafe levels. In some cases, these devices even can lower a vehicle's windows automatically.

The police spokesperson said most vehicles are equipped with such a device. However, police were still investigating whether the car involved had one, and, if so, whether it was activated or if that also failed.

D.C. police have about 20 K-9s in the department.

The officer involved, who was the dog's handler, remains on full active duty pending the investigation. The officer is a senior member of that department and would have been trained on those hot car devices.