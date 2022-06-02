DC Police Cadet Charged With Robbery, Fired

A D.C. police cadet is behind bars after being charged with armed robbery in Montgomery County, Maryland, News4 is first to report.

The arrest stems from an incident in March on Montrose Road.

Charging documents say police cadet Christian Santos, 19, and another man responded to a Facebook ad for a pair of Jordan sneakers. Instead of buying the shoes, they allegedly pulled a gun on the victim and made off with the Jordans.

A @DCPoliceDept Cadet is facing armed robbery charges in Montgomery County. Prosecutors say Cadet admitted to driving getaway car after accomplice pulled a gun on victim and stole his Jordan 12 shoes. Cadet has been fired by MPD. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/5NIoN39XwY — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 2, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prosecutors say Santos admitted to driving the getaway car.

Santos was fired after his arrest, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman told News4.

Santos disputes using a gun, his attorney said.

News4’s Mark Segraves reports that the city plans to use the Cadet Program to crack down on the increase in violence.

Court records show the codefendant, Christian Feliz-Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun when he was taken into custody. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The MPD Cadet Corps employs young people age 17 to 27 and is a paid pathway to the MPD Police Officer Recruit Program.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.