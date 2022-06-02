Metropolitan Police Department

DC Police Cadet Charged With Robbery, Fired

Police cadet Christian Santos, 19, and another man allegedly responded to a Facebook ad for a pair of Jordan sneakers, pulled a gun on the would-be seller and took the shoes

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

dc police cadet generic
NBC Washington

A D.C. police cadet is behind bars after being charged with armed robbery in Montgomery County, Maryland, News4 is first to report.

The arrest stems from an incident in March on Montrose Road. 

Charging documents say police cadet Christian Santos, 19, and another man responded to a Facebook ad for a pair of Jordan sneakers. Instead of buying the shoes, they allegedly pulled a gun on the victim and made off with the Jordans. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prosecutors say Santos admitted to driving the getaway car.

Santos was fired after his arrest, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman told News4. 

Santos disputes using a gun, his attorney said. 

Local

The News4 Rundown 15 hours ago

Depp-Heard Verdict, Gas Prices and Capital Pride: The News4 Rundown

washington nationals 2 hours ago

Washington Nationals Offer Free Tickets to Kids in Library Summer Reading Programs

News4’s Mark Segraves reports that the city plans to use the Cadet Program to crack down on the increase in violence.

Court records show the codefendant, Christian Feliz-Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun when he was taken into custody. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The MPD Cadet Corps employs young people age 17 to 27 and is a paid pathway to the MPD Police Officer Recruit Program. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Metropolitan Police DepartmentDC PoliceDC police cadets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us