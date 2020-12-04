DC Police Arrest Suspect in February Death of 11-Month-Old Baby

Police arrested a suspect in the death of an 11-month-old baby in D.C. in February.

Makenzie Anderson of Northeast D.C. was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Feb. 6, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Life-saving efforts failed, and the child was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was trauma to the head caused by another person, police said. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police arrested 27-year-old Tyra Anderson of Southeast D.C. a D.C. Superior Court warrant Friday.

She is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Makenzie is the youngest homicide victim in D.C. in 2020.

The arrest comes two days after another toddler, 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan, was shot to death in the District.

Carmelo was struck twice Wednesday night in Southeast D.C., police said. At least 10 shots hit the car his father was driving. Police are calling it a targeted shooting.