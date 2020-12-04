homicide

DC Police Arrest Suspect in February Death of 11-Month-Old Baby

By Matthew Stabley

File photo of a D.C. police cruiser
State Police

Police arrested a suspect in the death of an 11-month-old baby in D.C. in February.

Makenzie Anderson of Northeast D.C. was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Feb. 6, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Life-saving efforts failed, and the child was pronounced dead.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 6

weather 4 hours ago

Dusting of Snow Possible in DC Area Early Monday

An autopsy determined the cause of death was trauma to the head caused by another person, police said. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police arrested 27-year-old Tyra Anderson of Southeast D.C. a D.C. Superior Court warrant Friday.

She is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Makenzie is the youngest homicide victim in D.C. in 2020.

The arrest comes two days after another toddler, 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan, was shot to death in the District.

Carmelo was struck twice Wednesday night in Southeast D.C., police said. At least 10 shots hit the car his father was driving. Police are calling it a targeted shooting.

This article tagged under:

homicidearrestMakenzie Anderson
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us