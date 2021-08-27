DC Pizza Shop Nabs High Honors at International Pizza Challenge

A D.C. pizza shop is in the national spotlight. Andy's Pizza just won big honors at at the International Pizza Expo & Conference in Las Vegas.

The pizza spot won in the International Pizza Challenge’s Traditional division, beating out 90 competitors in the category. Andy's winning pie was the classic cheese, which earned owner Andy Brown a trophy and a prize of $7,500.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Andy's Pizza got its start in Tysons Galleria and now has several locations in the District and in Northern Virginia.

"I believe we won because we care about every ingredient in our pizza," Brown said in a press release. "It didn’t feel right to compete with something we don’t sell or pride ourselves on. We won with the exact same cheese pizza that’s available by the slice at all of our pizzerias."

According to the International Pizza Challenge website, judges scored entries on multiple factors regarding taste (crust, sauce, cheese, toppings and overall taste) and visual presentation/appearance (bake, visual presentation).

The Traditional division was one of three at the competition; the other categories were Non-Traditional and Pan.

In a Instagram post Thursday, Brown thanked everyone for the support and said he's thrilled to bring back the award to the DMV and serve up more pizzas.