DC Paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ on Street Near Lafayette Square

The city of Washington, D.C., is echoing a call for justice by painting a message on a road that leads to the White House: Black lives matter.
The words are being painted on the pavement of 16th Street NW, where anti-police brutality and anti-racism protesters have been chanting "Black lives matter" for a week, moved by the death of George Floyd.
District leaders are showing support for a movement decrying the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other African-Americans as consequences of an inequitable, racially-biased justice system. On Saturday, thousands are expected to march in downtown D.C. in the largest demonstration yet in the capital.
D.C. Public Works crews arrived on 16th Street between H and K streets Northwest before sunrise Friday morning, closing two blocks to complete the project.
It's about a block from where federal forces used munitions and pepper spray to clear peaceful protesters and make way for President Donald Trump to take a photo outside St. John's Church, which was damaged by a fire during protests.
Protesters stood in the pouring rain on Thursday night in their seventh straight night of large demonstrations after Floyd was killed when a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.