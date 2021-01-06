dc curfew

DC Under Curfew Starting Wednesday Night Amid Capitol Hill Chaos

By NBC Washington Staff

Washington, D.C., will be under a curfew Wednesday starting at 6 p.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced. 

The announcement comes after protesters rushed up the steps of the U.S. Capitol as Congress debated the presidential vote count

The curfew will be in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. 

“During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. 

The order will not apply to essential workers, including members of the media, who are working or traveling to or from work.

