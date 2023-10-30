DC opens stabilization center for drug- or alcohol-related crises

D.C. is opening its first facility designed specifically to handle patients who are experiencing some type of drug- or alcohol-related crisis.

The object of the new stabilization center is to relieve some of the pressure on hospital emergency rooms and a way to deal with the drug overdose crisis.

The facility at 35 K St. NE will provide immediate health care support as well as long-term counseling.

Dr. Barbara Bazron with the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health said no one should be reluctant about seeking help at the new center.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The District has funding to open a second stabilization center on Park Road NW by the end of next year.