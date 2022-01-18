DC Opens COVID Centers for Vaccinations, Testing

Washington, D.C., residents can get a vaccine or get tested for COVID-19 at four newly opened facilities across the city.

The centers opened Monday in wards 1, 2, 7 and 8. Four more COVID centers will open in wards 3, 4, 5 and 6 on Monday, Jan. 24.

Vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests and walk-up PCR tests are offered at the centers.

“With the COVID Centers, we are doubling down on our commitment to equity and accessibility and ensuring we have the systems in place to support a long-term response that can be dialed-up or down and quickly modified to meet our community’s needs," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Here are the addresses and hours for the four centers that opened Monday: