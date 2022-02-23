DC Officials Monitoring Potential Trucker Protest, National Guard Help Approved

Washington, D.C., officials say they are monitoring potential demonstrations after truckers threatened to block the Capital Beltway as soon as Wednesday.

A Pennsylvania tow truck company owner, Bob Bolus, told News4 that he and a convoy of truckers were planning to make their way to the Capital Region on Wednesday via Harrisonburg, but he was light on specifics. Truckers apparently spurred on by the recent protests in Canada cite grievances including COVID-19 vaccine requirements and high fuel prices.

Bolus said he wants to shut down the Capital Beltway, but the extent of the protests and how disruptive they may be is still unclear.

About 700 unarmed National Guard troops are set to be deployed around the D.C. area to assist with traffic control and help local authorities solve any problems, the National Guard announced Tuesday.

"Our [Metropolitan Police Department] and [U.S. Capitol Police] partners have asked for our help in ensuring people can demonstrate peacefully and safely, and we stand ready to assist,” D.C. National Guard commanding general Maj. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless said in a press release.

About 400 D.C. National Guard members and 50 large tactical vehicles will be deployed to designated traffic posts no later than Saturday at 1 p.m., according to a National Guard statement.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin also approved 300 guard members from outside D.C.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said she will receive a briefing from U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday on their preparations, including whether a fence will be erected around the Capitol. Norton says she will demand that any fencing is temporary.

Law enforcement agencies in D.C., Maryland and Virginia told News4 they are monitoring what could be a number of trucker convoys coming to the area.

D.C. officials sent an alert to residents on Tuesday, saying the demonstrations could impact the capital region “in the weeks ahead,” but no permit application has been filed with police.

“There are layered mitigation strategies in place and our agencies remain in regular contact with local, regional, and federal partners,” the notice said.

Prince George's County Public Schools has also told parents to prepare for potential school bus delays.