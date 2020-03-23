coronavirus

DC Officials Give Update on Coronavirus Response

By NBC Washington Staff

Washington, D.C., officials are giving an update Monday morning on the coronavirus response. 

Watch Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials speak in the live video feed above. 

Some D.C. residents are bracing themselves for a possible shelter-in-place order. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine called for such an order. 

On Friday, D.C. extended school closures through April 27 and said restaurants and bars must continue to offer only takeout, delivery or drive-thru service. The ban on any mass gatherings was extended until April 25.

Bowser said Friday the sweeping measures were necessary.

Local

coronavirus 25 seconds ago

Watch Live: Maryland Gov. to Announce Additional Measures to Fight Coronavirus as Diagnoses Grow

coronavirus 1 hour ago

‘Marriage Is Not Just When It’s Easy’: Maryland Couple Weds While Social Distancing

“We virtually shut down our thriving economy in Washington, D.C., so that we can blunt the curve and get back to regular business just as soon as possible," she said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCoronavirus in DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us