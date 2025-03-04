DC officers pardoned by President Trump reinstated

The two D.C. officers convicted in the Oct. 2020 death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been reinstated, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Terrence Sutton and Lt. Andrew Zabavsky were pardoned by President Donald Trump in January.

Hylton-Brown had been riding a motorbike without a helmet as Sutton pursued him in an unmarked car, prosecutors said.

The chase went on for 10 blocks before Sutton followed Hylton-Brown down an alley at what prosecutors called an unreasonable speed. When Hylton-Brown left the alley, he was hit by a car. He was 20 years old.

Sutton and Zabavsky conspired to cover up what actually happened, according to prosecutors.

In Dec. 2022, Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction of justice and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

It was the first time an on-duty D.C. police officer had been charged and convicted of murder.

Zabavsky, who was driving a second police car involved in the chase, was found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice and was sentenced to four years in prison.

They both had been free pending appeals before Trump handed the pardons down.

