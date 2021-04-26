DC Officers Crash Police Vehicles After Possible Race

D.C. police officers who “may have been racing” police vehicles were involved in a crash and injured on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday night.

The officers crashed in the 1400 block of Anacostia Road NE, the department said in a statement.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Preliminarily, it appears the members may have been racing the vehicles, resulting in an accident," MPD said.

Four Sixth District officers were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said it would be “unacceptable” if officers were racing and putting the public, themselves and government property at risk.

“If we had officers who were engaging in this dangerous behavior, it would be in my view, a dereliction of their duty, and they have to be held accountable,” she said at an unrelated news conference.

It wasn’t immediately clear what time the crash occurred, how badly the vehicles were damaged or what kind of punishment the officers could face. The officers, whose names were not released, were placed on “non-contact” status pending an investigation.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.