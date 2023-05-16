DC Officer With Police Cruiser Accused of DUI in Manassas

A D.C. police officer was arrested for driving under the influence after officers in Manassas, Virginia, saw his marked police cruiser running in a parking lot, authorities say.

Brian Daniel was arrested for DUI and unreasonable refusal, Prince William County police said.

Officers in the 8300 block of Sudley Road saw a Metropolitan Police Department cruiser left running in the parking lot of a business at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. The Manassas Mall is in the area.

When officers spoke with Daniel, the driver, they “determined he was intoxicated” and took him into custody without incident, Prince William County police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

MPD revoked Daniel’s police powers, a spokesman said. An internal affairs investigation is underway. Daniel has been with the department since 2007.

Online court records say Daniel, of Waldorf, Maryland, refused a breath or blood test. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer. He was released and is due in court later this month.